The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Ryan Allen Richardson, of Christian County, was arrested, November 23, for failure to appear in court.
Gregory O. Matchem, was arrested, November 23, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
Dusty Diane Witherspoon, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 23, for operating a vehicle on a suspended license. Witherspoon was placed under arrest and transported to Hopkins County Detention Center.
