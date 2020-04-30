Reporter bbuchanan@the-messenger.com
Dawson Springs Independent School System’s students finish classes this Friday. Supt. Lenny Whalen said their schools have plans for students to pick up their materials. Seniors picked up their caps and gowns earlier this week with staggered pick-up times.
Dawson Springs High School’s principal, Todd Marshall, said in a release the school will host a senior class parade follow-ed by a drive thru graduation. The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. Each senior will be a passenger in their family’s vehicle. Only one vehicle, no trailers, per graduate, and only one immediate family or household member may be in the vehicle with them.
The parade will start at the old Ottenheimer building on Highway 109 across from Baptist Health and conclude at the town square where a stage will be set up where students will walk across and receive honor cords, stoles and diplomas. Pictures will be taken of each student and two complimentary photos will be provided to the graduate compliments of Dawson Springs High School.
Marshall said the ceremony will also be streamed on Facebook Live on the school’s page. He asked that all that may sit along the parade route out of their vehicles maintain at a minimum the six-foot social distancing protocol.
Other end of year information is coming out daily from each school in the Dawson Springs district, Whalen said to be sure to follow your school’s social media channels or the district website for current information. Emails are coming to parents from teachers through school applications, such as Remind.
“It’s been a difficult time with the NTIs (Nontraditional Instruction). It’s been a learning curve for everybody involved,” he said. “I appreciate everybody’s efforts, and everybody needs to stay safe and wrap up strong.”
