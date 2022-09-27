The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of the Adopt-a-Highway art contest for Kentucky school students. This year’s theme is Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the poster contest is a great way to encourage young Kentuckians to take pride in our state while encouraging everyone to do their part to keep Kentucky beautiful.
“Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and environmental impacts,” he said.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said the art contest is a time-honored way to show the creativity and skills of the youth while driving a serious message we can all get behind, keeping Kentucky clean and green.
The contest is divided into four age groups 5-8, 9-11, 12-14, and 15-18. Students enrolled in Kentucky public, private, or home schools may enter. The entry form, evaluation criteria, and other information for students, parents, and teachers are available on the program’s website. The entries must be postmarked no later than Friday, Oct. 28.
Winners of each age division will win a $100 gift card, while second and third-place finishers will receive a $50 gift card. First through third-place winners in all age groups will have their artwork featured on social media, and prints will be displayed in the Transportation Cabinet’s Conference Center in Frankfort.
KYTC has held the contest for over 20 years to increase environmental awareness among children, educate the public about the harmful effects of litter, and encourage behaviors that promote a clean environment. Last year, nearly 300 students from across the commonwealth submitted artwork.
For more information about the Adopt-a-Highway Program, including entry forms and evaluation criteria for the 2022 contest, visit https://transportation.ky.gov/AdoptaHighway/Pages/Art-Contest.aspx.
