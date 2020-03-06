Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Tammie M. Akers, 49, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Caldwell County.
• Edward K. Brown,20, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting in Daviess County.
• Clayton D. Browning, 32, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Katherine E. Browning, 30, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Matthew E. Jones, 34, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with first degree possession of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Kelly M. Martin, 35, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Jacob R. Phillips, 30, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain required insurance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.