For many people, popcorn is an essential part of life, especially when sitting down to watch a movie, TV show, or sports. Local popcorn fans will soon be getting the chance to enjoy their favorite snack while helping out a good cause, United Way of the Coalfield.
United Way of the Coalfield will be partnering with Double Good Popcorn to sell popcorn of all flavors beginning March 11 through 15.
United Way Executive Director Don Howerton said any sale of the popcorn will be split 50/50 between United Way and Double Good.
“They do it so that half of whatever we make they get, and we get the other half,” he said. “We are very excited to try something new.”
The way it works is that several board members will set up pop-up stores online, and anyone interested in buying popcorn to support United Way can order and pay online, he said. The popcorn will be shipped directly to the customer.
As of Monday, only GE Madisonville Aviation, United Way of the Coalfield, Susan Scholze, Marty Cline, Dee Padgett, and Don Howerton had stores set up to sell popcorn.
“We are hoping more join in,” said Howerton.
Some of the flavors being offered are salt and pepper, caramel, butter, cheese, white cheddar, jalapeno, and peanut butter chocolate.
The event is only for four days because that is how the company works, so the fundraiser will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, March 11 and go through 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15.
Howerton said the company will open and close the links during the fundraiser. The only thing the board members can do is share the link with as many people as possible.
“We are going to put it on Facebook. We are going to put it on that Robinson billboard sign,” he said.
United Way does not have a goal in mind for the fundraiser, just whatever can be raised would be a good donation to their partner agencies, he said.
“We haven’t tried it before, so we will see what happens,” said Howerton.
For more information on the popcorn for sale, visit https://popup.doublegood.com/s/95a1w3rj.
