Kentucky continues odd-year voting tradition

When Kentuckians go to the polls to fill statewide offices next Tuesday, they'll continue a 200-year tradition. But they'll do it in a way that very few states do.
Kentucky is one of only five states which elects its governor in an odd-numbered year. Only Louisiana and Mississippi are joining the commonwealth in doing it this year. Every other state is on an even-numbered cycle, matching the votes for president and Congress.
The reason why Kentucky is odd goes back to the era following the Civil War. The Kentucky Historical Society says a constitutional convention had to be called to bring the commonwealth in line with three new U.S. amendments on slavery, citizenship and voting rights.
Section 25, which forbids "slavery and involuntary servitude," was written into the current state constitution in August 1891. So was Section 95, which specifies elections for seven state offices "shall be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, eighteen hundred and ninety-five, and every four years thereafter."
"This is just a guess," the Historical Society wrote in an email from Frankfort earlier this year, "but it is possible that it (the date) was simply because of the timing." The state legislature hasn't adjusted the cycle since.
The state constitution was amended in 1992 to allow residents time to vote. Section 148 says that "all employers shall allow employees, under reasonable regulations, at least four hours on election days, in which to cast their votes."
One other section of the Kentucky Constitution which might come in handy Tuesday is Section 149. It says that except for cases of "treason, felony, breach of surety of the peace" or violating election laws, all voters "shall be privileged from arrest during their attendance at elections, and while they are going to and returning therefrom."
Mississippi will join Kentucky in electing a governor on Tuesday. Louisiana has a runoff election for that office on Saturday, Nov. 16.
