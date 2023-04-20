The James Madison Middle School student council put in some overtime this year to help the school celebrate Earth Day, which is held on April 22 of each year.
“We thought it would be great for Earth Day to come out here and plant a tree for our school,” said council member Alex Richards.
Earlier this year council members approached principal Matt Melton, inquiring about planting a tree on the schools front lawn. He was all for the project, but told them if they wanted to do it, they would have to make it happen.
Member Allie Thomison was responsible for finding a tree, which was ultimately donated by Lowe’s.
“They told us they would be happy to donate a tree,” Thomison said. “They gave us a price range, we picked out a tree and they sent it.”
The group was supposed to plant the tree as part of JMMS’ Earth Day celebration on Friday, but due to severe weather in the forecast, they moved things up a day. Working together, council members dug a hole and placed the tree in line with other established trees on the lawn.
“I’ll be honest, when they started this, I didn’t know that we would be able to make this happen,” said Melton. “They went above and beyond to make this happen, and I am so very proud of everyone.”
Melton was also very thankful for Lowe’s willingness to support one of their local schools.
“They do so much for the community that people probably aren’t aware of,” he said. “Lowe’s who really does help the community out.”
