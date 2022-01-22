The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Leanndra F. Reed, of Dawson Springs, was charged, January 18, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Tony D. Pettus, of Earlington, was charged, January 19, for failure to appear in court.
Heath D. Alexander, of Earlington, was charged, January 20, for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Micah Moss, was charged, January 20, for speeding 11 mph over the speed limit and trafficking marijuana.
Lee A. Driver Jr., was charged, January 20, for trafficking marijuana.
Julian L. Hutchins, was charged, January 20, for receiving a stolen vehicle.
Jonettie Casey Rankin, was charged, January 20, for nonpayment of court costs, fines and fees.
Casey J. Rankin, was charged, January 20, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Hunter S. Smith, was charged, January 20, for burglary in the third degree and theft by deception.
Tyler Deshawn Harrison, was charged, January 20, for possession of firearm by convicted felon, trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine,
