Hayes coming to Glema Mahr Center on Saturday

Country music star Hunter Hayes is performing Saturday at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville.
As part of the Center Stage Series, Hayes will perform with opener Levi Hummon. Hayes, a multi-award-winning artist, has been described as a "force to be reckoned with" by the Huffington Post.
Since starting his music career, Hayes' music has achieved nearly two billion on-demand streams globally, according to his website.
Tickets are still available and start at $35 for balcony seating. Tickets can be purchased online at glemacenter.org or daily at the pox office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling 270-821-2787.
