The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Harry Alfred, 44, of Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with driving on a DUI suspended license.
Alvin Smith, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication.
Rachel Moore, 57, of Mortons Gap, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Steven Willett, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Steven Matheny, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
Tori Browning, 26, of Henderson, was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs.
Kevin Majors, 40, of Robars, was charged Tuesday with three counts of failure to appear.
Calvin Long, 41, of Nortonville, was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs.
Whitley Dunn, 22, of Hanson, was charged Wednesday with second-degree disorderly conduct and failure to appear.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Cody Dunlap, 33, of Nebo, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Abby Adams, 21, of Earlington, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
