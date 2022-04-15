The annual Easter Egg Hunt is back again this year, taking place tomorrow at 10 a.m., at the Madisonville City Park. This is a free event boasting more than 30,000 eggs for children to find.
Presented by Covenant Community Church, this event is open to the public, and the hunt is aimed for children ages 0-12. There will be games, prizes, giveaways, a bounce house for the kids, and much more.
Be sure to check the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page for more updates.
