The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park is hosting their BINGO family luncheon event, Dec. 11, from noon until 2 p.m. The park is inviting guests to bring the entire family to see Santa Claus and play BINGO for a chance to win prizes from the gift shop.
The family friendly buffet will start at noon, followed by five rounds of BINGO. Santa will be giving out holiday-themed gifts and free lunch certificates. Guests will be able to take photos with Santa using their personal phones or cameras, but while indoors, in all government buildings, everyone must wear a mask when not eating or drinking. This being the second year hosting this event, it is estimated that 30-50 people will attend.
“I am very excited for Santa to be able to visit the park again this year and bring some holiday cheer,” Haley Joseph, Naturalist/Recreation Supervisor at Pennyrile Forest State Park Resort.
In addition to lunch and BINGO, there will be a take-home holiday ornament craft kit available for $5. Buffet lunch for adults is $10, children 12 and under is $7, and children ages two and under eat for free. For more information about the event or to reserve your space at the table, please call 270-797-3421. Reservations are preferred, especially for groups of eight or more people.
“This event is open to all ages, so bring the entire family. We love the holidays here at Pennyrile and are happy to share that with our guests.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.