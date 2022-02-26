A suspect was arrested early Friday morning at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital after police say he went on a rampage in the Emergency Room waiting room.
According to the police report, the trouble began when ER staff told Justin M. Stewart, 35 of Hopkinsville, that he could not sleep in the waiting room. He allegedly then made threats against members of the staff, broke the plexiglass shield in front of the security desk, kicked an ER window and broke a personal iPad belonging to a member of the hospital staff.
Police say that upon arrival they found the suspect still in the waiting room. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, officers say he refused to make a statement but told them, “I’m ready to go to jail. I don’t want to be here.”
He as charged with criminal mischief and terroristic threatening.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.