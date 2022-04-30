An agriculture class is probably not where most people think of students learning business skills, leadership skills or sales, but for Ag students at Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools, that is exactly the lesson that is being taught through the greenhouse class in the horticulture program.
Chase Cocanougher, an ag teacher at North, said his students are part of the process from planting the seed to caring for the growing plant to selling those plants to the community.
“It just gives them the real-life application to the knowledge they are gaining in the classroom,” he said.
Ben Prevette, the ag teacher at Central, said his students are also part of the process from beginning to end. Some of his students have to layout a production cycle for a greenhouse.
“They have to lay it out month by month,” he said. “When are they going to order their plants? When are they going to water? They need to lay out an inventory list of what they need to buy and make a price list. That gets them to think about the business side of it.”
Both North and Central ag students learn about the plants and are in charge of taking care of them from the seed to when the plants are sold. The students water the plants, prune any dead blooms or moldy leaves, and learn how to tackle pest problems.
“Every one of these plants was grown by a student,” said Prevette.
Cocanougher and Prevette said all the money from the plant sales goes back into the greenhouse or the ag department at the schools.
The ag teachers will need to purchase seeds, soil, and pots for next year. Some of it is saved, so if any repairs have to be made to the greenhouse, they can do that.
“It is not necessarily for us to make money for our FFA program or our ag classes,” said Cocanougher. “None of the teachers get the money. None of the students get the money. It all goes back into the class.”
Molly Bradley, a junior at North, said a lot of the stuff they do in their other classes doesn’t seem to apply to the real world, but in the greenhouse class, she gets to see her work pay off.
“It is real-life skills you get to learn,” she said.
Molly Bachman, also a junior at North, said she has learned a lot in her ag classes.
“I think I have learned leadership skills, business skills, and just ways to manage plants because I did not know that some plants take different water amounts than others,” she said.
Bradley said because they sell the plants to the community, she has had to learn how to do sales and learn to interact with customers. Bachman said she has learned how to communicate with a group because a group of students are assigned to care for a group of plants.
Both Bradley and Bachman said while they did not want to own a greenhouse, if they wanted to start one later on, they would know how.
Madison McGregor, a junior at Central, said she does want to own a greenhouse business one day, and thanks to the class she knows what is involved.
“It has really taught me what I want to do, and it has given me so many opportunities I will always remember,” she said.
North and Central both grow annual flowers that could be planted in someone’s garden. They do have a few vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and squash to help community members start their gardens.
“We don’t have a ton,” said Cocanougher. “It is just enough for our students to gain that experience and learn how to take care of those plants.”
Central also has a community-raised garden bed, where they plant tomatoes and peppers. Prevette said anyone from the community can come to the school and pick those free of charge all summer.
The greenhouse at North is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on the greenhouse plants, call 270-825-6017.
The greenhouse at Central is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will stop selling plants on the last day of school.
