KSP seeking two escaped female inmates

The Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in locating two escaped female inmates.
According to a news release, "On September 26 at approximately 8:26 p.m, Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville, received a call from Christian County Work Release Detention Program, stating two inmates had walked away from work release at approximately 7:50 p.m.
"One escapee is Kimberly Ann Gilliland, age 36, of Crofton, Ky. Gilliland is a white female, blonde hair, hazel eyes, approximately 5’4” tall, and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Alhambra printed on the front, and jeans.
"The other escapee, Sheila Diana Henry, age 54, of Ohio County, Ky, is a white female, brown/gray hair, green eyes, approximately 5’5” tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She was also last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Alhambra printed on the front, and white pants."
These two females were last seen at the Alhambra Theater in downtown Hopkinsville
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of either of these subjects, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain Anonymous.
