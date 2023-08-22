The first day of school for Hopkins County students is getting closer, and the Hanson Elementary School building is close to completion.
At the Hopkins County School Board meeting on Monday, A&K Construction President Bill Boyd said they finished and were out of the building last week.
“Everything is confined to finishing up site work on the outside,” he said.
Topsoil has been placed near the building, and grass will start going in this week. Boyd said the sodding will start later in the week because of the extreme heat expected at the beginning of this week.
“[You will] probably see some seeding and straw going in earlier in some remote areas as they get ready. The sod will be later in the week,” he said
All the paving is done except for the entrance off the main highway. Boyd said rock will go down tomorrow, along with a base asphalt. That will be all they can do until the utility company relocates an overhead line.
“We are just demobilizing and getting out of the way so you guys can go to work,” he said.
There will be some equipment left near the main road and Swaggy P’s, so when the utility line is relocated, they can finish the asphalt faster. He said they are expecting to finish that during fall break.
The building will be completely cleaned this weekend to get it ready for the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Shannon Embry, the school board chairman, said he has been asked by many community members if school will start on Aug. 30, and it will.
HCS Superintendent Amy Smith said there are still some things that will need to be done after they are in the building, but it is a continual process. Everyone will need to work together to get things completed and finished.
“We are excited that school is going to start on Aug. 30, and we are going to welcome our kids in that building,” she said. “I can’t wait to see their faces when they walk into that building.”
The first day of school for Hopkins County School staff is today. The first day of school for preschool students is Wednesday, Sept. 13. Smith said preschool always starts two weeks after the other students.
In other news, the school board:
approved to increase adult meal prices for breakfast per USDA requirements from $2.90 to $3.05
heard the annual data security presentation from Chief Information Officer Drew Taylor
approved invoice payments to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects for $109,200 for services on the Southside Elementary School renovation. They also approved invoices to Danco for $227,479.45 and to Whitecap for $32,902.10 for work on the auxiliary gymnasiums
approved to create a personnel specialist classified position
approved a contract state of work with KEV Group, Inc to implement school cash online school activity fund software
approved a memorandum of agreement with Kentucky Educational Collaborative for State Agency Children for the 2023-2024 school year
approved a revised agreement with Webster County Board of Education for physical therapy services for the 2023-2024 school year
approved a memorandum of agreement with Christ the King for tutoring services through Title 1 for the 2023-2024 school year
approved change order #2 for the Auxiliary Gyms project
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the central office.
