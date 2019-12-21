Man leads chasefrom Dawson Springs to Nortonville

A man accused of leading officers on a 17-mile chase from Dawson Springs to Nortonville in a stolen pickup truck was arraigned Friday.
Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek said officers became suspicious around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when Andrew G. Vincent, 24, was spotted going in and out of the Food Giant store several times. When the chief tried to ask Vincent about it, Vincent reportedly started the pickup and drove away.
"Anyone who runs from the police and tries to run over a police officer is a danger to the public," Hopkins County Judge David Massamore told Vincent during a Friday arraignment, with Vincent appearing from jail.
Opalek said the pursuit by law officers went down U.S. 62, perhaps at speeds topping 80 miles per hour. He said Dawson Springs officers backed off as the suspect reached Nortonville.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office spokesman Major Charles Young said at that point, Vincent went off the road near an entrance ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway. Opalek says Vincent tried to run for cover in nearby woods, but officers tracked him down and arrested him. No one was hurt.
Opalek added that a check of the truck revealed it was stolen from Bowling Green.
Vincent was held Friday on nine charges: receiving stolen property, second-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving, speeding at least 26 miles over the limit, improper passing, disregarding a stop sign and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Massamore set Vincent's bond at $10,000 cash. Vincent is scheduled to return to court next Friday. His home address is not known.
