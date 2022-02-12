On December 10, 2021, the Madisonville Fire Department and the Grapevine Fire Department were dispatched to the Flat Creek area in Earlington to start the search and rescue efforts from the tornado that hit the area.
Upon arriving in the highly devastating area, fire crews found multiple destroyed homes and buildings throughout the town. The teams quickly began their search on foot, where they were able to locate victims and assisted many residents to safety. The last home that they searched, they found a woman who was trapped inside. She was heavily pinned with her legs trapped between the bathtub and the collapsed roof trusses.
Firefighters immediately crawled into the unstable structure to gain access to the victim. It was quickly determined that multiple rescue tools would be needed. Due to the devastation of the area, the firetrucks could not get close enough to the scene and were located three quarters of a mile away.
Madisonville Police Department Sgt. Sean McCance along with several firefighters, and civilians made the long haul with the hydraulic rescue tools, airbags, air chisel, air bottles, and saws. This team effort lead to the successful extraction of the victim. The victim was placed on the fire department ATV and transported to the awaiting MCAS unit. MCAS transported her to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital, where she was treated and survived her injuries.
During the Monday, February 7, 2022 city council meeting, the Madisonville Fire Department and Grapevine Fire Department awarded their firefighters with lifesaving awards to all those who were involved in saving this woman’s life. These individuals are most deserving of this recognition and were awarded by Fire Chief John Dunning, for their heroic actions on December 10, 2021.
Madisonville Fire Department
Firefighters
Major Brandon Tow
Engineer Adam Calvert
Lieutenant Matt Browning
Engineer Jonathon Young
Firefighter Taylor Fincham
Firefighter Caleb McGehee
Firefighter Phillip Cooper
Firefighter Chaseton Hancock
Lieutenant Cade Eli
Madisonville Police Department
Sgt. Sean McCance
Grapevine Fire Department
Chief Nick Bailey
Firefighters
Brian Rice
Tyler Fulkerson
Jake Taylor
Justin Slaton
Nathan Carlisle
Dylan Baker
During the meeting, Grapevine Fire Dept. received a call and had to leave prior to receiving their individual awards. Chief Nick Bailey received the awards on their behalf.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.