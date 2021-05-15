The Hopkins County Health Department will start administering the Pfizer vaccine at schools on Tuesday to children 12 years old and older with parental or guardian permission.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said consent forms were sent home with students on Thursday and Friday for parents to sign and return on Monday.
“We won’t do any vaccinations without parental consent,” she said. “We also sent home information sheets about the Pfizer vaccine.”
On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Pfizer vaccine could be administered to children aged 12 to 15. The vaccine was already approved for anyone 16 or older.
Alex Soriano, MD, and neonatologist in Madisonville, said while it is true that most children who get COVID-19 will have mild or no symptoms, there is a chance they could get Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.
“It can damage the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, eyes, skin and other vital organs that can sometimes lead to death,” he said.
Beach said being vaccinated will enable children to be around grandparents and at-risk family members with more security. Students who are vaccinated will not need to be quarantined from school or sports after they have received their second dose, she said.
All of the pediatricians in Madisonville are supportive of administering the vaccine to children, said Beach.
Soriano said the Pfizer vaccine is the same vaccine a majority of the county’s physicians have received.
“All pediatricians in Hopkins County, including me, are encouraging all qualified children to do the same,” he said.
Beach said there has been history of success with the vaccine trials in children showing good efficacy and low side effects.
“Vaccines have been around for a long time and there is a reason we do not have Polio and Small Pox now, and that is because of vaccinations,” she said. “Vaccinations are safe and they prevent disease.”
COVID-19 had been the worst pandemic in 100 years, and the more people vaccinated the closer the country gets to herd immunity and back to a more normal life, she said.
“I think it is important to get your child vaccinated. It will help you get back to normal, and it will help your child’s life be more normal,” said Beach.
The Health Department will administering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 to 18 on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.
