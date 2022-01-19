On Tuesday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported the past week’s new COVID-19 cases at 1,145.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said omicron has a higher infectious rate than the other variants.
“The infection rate from omicron is closer to something like the measles, so it is highly infections,” she said.
Patients don’t seem to be as seriously ill, but there are still some who do become seriously ill, she said.
The Health Department also reported reaching a total of 224 deaths in the county on Tuesday. The Kentucky COVID-19 website on Monday had the county classified as red with an incident rate of 168.2. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases in the county per 100,000 residents.
Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville reported 29 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, with eight vaccinated and 21 unvaccinated. There were six patients in the Critical Care Unit with two vaccinated and four unvaccinated.
Beach said the Health Department is seeing some sore throats and upper respiratory infections with this new variant.
“If someone does have that, we ask they self-isolate, get tested, and assume they may have omicron,” she said.
Kristy Quinn, the marketing and public relations director at the hospital, said they have been very fortunate this round of COVID-19 as they are not seeing as much of an increase in hospitalizations as they did with delta.
“We are not seeing the increase that many of the other hospitals across the country are seeing,” she said. “It has stayed at a much more manageable number for us.”
There is a rise in positive tests, so they know omicron is present and infecting many people in the community, she said.
Beach said she heard from an urgent care clinic that about 70% of people they test come back positive for COVID-19.
“Right now, if you get out in Hopkins County and you have many activities, you are probably being exposed,” she said.
Quinn said the prediction models have anticipated that the county will reach its peak for positive tests this week, but hospitalizations could follow for another week or two.
“We are maintaining communications with the state about the National Guard, but at this time we do not require their assistance like some other areas in the commonwealth that have higher numbers of patients and higher numbers of staff out as well,” she said.
Quinn and Beach urge everyone eligible to get the booster dose because of how highly contagious the omicron variant is.
Anyone aged 12 and older is eligible to get a booster dose, though the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for everyone 12 years and older. Those who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should wait five months after receiving the second dose. Those who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should wait two months after their single dose.
Beach still recommends people wear their masks and keep good social distancing.
She said the Health Department employees are not able to call all the COVID-19 contact cases anymore because there is such a large number. They are calling who they can and sending packets through the mail.
She recommends looking at the Health Department’s Facebook page and website to keep up to date on quarantine and isolations guidelines.
For an appointment with the Health Department, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229. Walk-ins are accepted as staffing allows.
