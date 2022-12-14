During Monday night’s meeting, the Hopkins County School Board approved both a traditional calendar and a variable calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

Steve Faulk, the school board chairman, said he wanted to thank the calendar committee and School board member Shannon Embry for bringing both a traditional and variable calendar to the board.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.