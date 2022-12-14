During Monday night’s meeting, the Hopkins County School Board approved both a traditional calendar and a variable calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
Steve Faulk, the school board chairman, said he wanted to thank the calendar committee and School board member Shannon Embry for bringing both a traditional and variable calendar to the board.
“A variable calendar would only be used in an emergency situation,” he said.
The traditional calendar has the first day of the 2023-2024 school year for students beginning on Aug. 9, 2023, and their last day on May 20, 2024. For the staff, their first day would be Aug. 8, 2023, and their last day would be May 22, 2024.
As for the school breaks, Fall Break will be Oct. 9-13, 2023, Thanksgiving Break will be Nov. 22-24, 2023, Christmas Break will be Dec. 18-29, 2023, and Spring Break will be April 1-5, 2024.
The variable calendar has the first day for students starting on Aug. 30, 2023, and the last day on May 24, 2024. For the staff, the first day will be Aug. 22, 2023, and the last day will be May 28, 2024. The holiday breaks will be the same as the traditional calendar.
