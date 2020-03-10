Mildred Kerr Fox and Western Kentucky University had very close ties. She was born on Nov. 4, 1923 in Bowling Green on the WKU campus.
Her Dad, W. B. Kerr attended college after World War I. Veterans of that war were given the opportunity to attend Western and live in “The Village,” a housing project for WWI Veterans.
Fox attended the Western Training School as a kindergartener and continued her education and graduated from that school in 1940. She then started her college career, where else, but on the Western campus and graduated in 1943 with a major in Mathematics.
Fox married Arthur S. Fox from Drakesboro on Oct.16, 1943. Their son, Woodie, was born in Dec.1946 and daughter, Kaye, was born in Jan. 1951.
Her first teaching position was at Greenville High School (1943-44) in Muhlenberg County. Her husband was drafted in 1944 and was sent overseas and fought in the Battle of the Budge in Europe during WWII. While her husband was away, Fox taught Mathematics at North Warren High School in Smiths Grove (1945-46).
When he returned, they lived in Bowling Green (1945-47) and Arthur completed his college work. They moved to Indiana, where Fox was substitute teacher. The family moved to Madisonville in August 1953, and she was a substitute teacher from 1957-1962.
In the fall of 1962, Fox was hired as a full-time mathematics teacher at Madisonville High School and continued through the move to Madisonville-North Hopkins High School until her retirement in 1984. During that time, she received her Masters Degree in Guidance Counseling, where else, at WKU (1974).
She was active in the Hopkins County Education Association and served as president in 1975-76. She was a delegate to the NEA Convention six times as well as the Kentucky Education Convention several times.
Fox stayed busy during her retirement with membership and offices in several local organizations. She enjoyed her work at church, as well as playing golf and bridge.
She established an ag scholarship in memory of her husband at WKU and by 2014, there had been nine students who received scholarships.
Fox was associated with WKU from birth to her passing in 2018 at the age of 94.
In 2013, She was given a “Lifetime Achievement Award” for her dedication and service to the teaching profession.
Information provided by Judy B. Adkins’ 2015 edition of “Some Women of Note from Hopkins County, Kentucky” from the Historical Society of Hopkins County.
