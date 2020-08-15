Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Shaquille T. Johnson, 27, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
• Michael A. Gamblin, 29, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with two counts of failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.