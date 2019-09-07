By Sarah Ladd
Louisville Courier Journal
Thirteen Kentucky health systems and their hospitals -- including Baptist Health Madisonville -- have banded together to sue opioid manufacturers, distributors and sellers, claiming more than 40 businesses have used "a false narrative marketing scheme" that understated the risks associated with opioids and "precipitated the crisis."
The lawsuit, filed in Warren County on Aug. 21 and amended Thursday, alleges that companies including Walmart, Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson were part of a conspiracy to benefit "both independently and jointly from their wrongful conduct," according to court documents, by misrepresenting opioid products as safer than they were and by over-prescribing them.
The complaint, which is more than 300 pages, cites the extent of the opioid crisis in Kentucky.
"No state has been hit harder by the opioid epidemic than Kentucky," the complaint says, citing the uptick in opioid-related deaths in the state, from one in 100,000 in 1999 to 10 in 100,000 in 2017.
"The progression from prescription opioids to the use of illicit drugs, particularly injectable heroin, is well documented," the case goes on, "with approximately 75% of heroin users reporting that their initial drug use was through prescription."
Opioids, the case argues, have "endangered public health in Kentucky even beyond addiction and overdose. Addicts who are not killed by drug addiction experience a variety of health consequences (including non-fatal overdoses) and engage in a variety of risky drug-seeking behaviors."
The cost of these behaviors, the lawsuit claims, hurts communities and leads to criminal activity.
The lawsuit condemns "over-prescription" and says "filling an opioid prescription is a significant risk factor for overdose."
"Through a massive marketing campaign premised on false and incomplete information, the marketing defendants engineered a dramatic shift in how and when opioids are prescribed by the medical community and used by patients," according to the complaint.
The manufacturers and distributors of opioids, the lawsuit claims, misrepresented how serious opioids could be and understated the seriousness of the long-term risks associated with taking them.
The lawsuit asks for judgement to be taken against the defendants as well as monetary damages.
In 2017, President Donald Trump declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. Since then, millions of dollars in grants have been aimed at ending the crisis. Kentucky received a $31.5 million federal grant this week to combat the epidemic at the state level.
The Kentucky suit follows thousands of others across the nation in recent months.
In August, Oklahoma won $572 million in a suit against Johnson & Johnson that sought to hold the company accountable for the opioid crisis.
Also in August, it was reported that OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma was offering a settlement worth $10 billion to $12 billion to resolve claims that it bears responsibility for the nation's opioid crisis after it faced more than 2,000 lawsuits, some involving state and local governments.
In addition, the state of Kentucky is challenging opioid manufacturers and distributors in court over their effect on its own epidemic. Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed nine such lawsuits, including one against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
Hall of Fame creating local music tourism, lecturer says
By Keith Lawrence
The Messenger-Inquirer
Beatles-related tourism has created 20,000 jobs in Liverpool, England, Dori Howard, a Daviess County native who is a lecturer at Liverpool Hope University, told the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce's Rooster Booster Breakfast at the Owensboro Convention Center on Thursday.
Liverpool has a population of 550,000, she said.
Howard said the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum can have a smaller but still significant impact on Owensboro.
Her topic was "Effective Popular Music Tourism."
Howard said that doesn't mean just "pop" music, but all types of music -- including bluegrass -- that have a significant following.
It's basically cultural tourism, she said.
To be effective, Howard said, that type of tourism needs preservation, a regional identity with the music and to be able to generate income.
Some people believe that money stifles the creative process, she said.
But, Howard said, "Everything is involved in a monetary system. Tourism is a business."
Preservation is vital, she said, but it means more than putting artifacts in a museum.
The key, Howard said, is to include both an experience and education.
The Hall of Fame, she said, does that with multiple performance spaces, jam sessions and workshops.
Howard said she likes the idea floated in July by a Nashville entrepreneur to create a banjo-shaped Ferris wheel downtown.
"That's such a great idea," she said.
Local tourism officials say they have heard nothing from Barry Lee, the Nashville man who proposed the giant Ferris wheel, in recent weeks.
He did not return a Messenger-Inquirer call asking for comment on the status of the proposal.
The Hall of Fame's Saturday music lessons, bluegrass in the schools and video oral history project are effective in furthering Owensboro's claim to bluegrass tourism, Howard said.
She said she's looking forward to seeing how Owensboro and music tourism evolve in coming years.
Howard, a 2006 graduate of Brescia University, is one of fewer than 75 people in the world to hold as a masters of arts in the Beatles, popular music and society.
She also has a doctorate in popular music studies for her work on popular music genre analysis and sunshine pop.
"Sunshine pop" refers to an easy listening pop-folk sound that came out of southern California in the 1960s, inspired by such groups as the Mamas & the Papas, the 5th Dimension and the Beach Boys.
Churchill Downs will apply to hold winter races, build new facility in Northern Kentucky
By Sarah Ladd
Louisville Courier Journal
Churchill Downs announced Thursday it plans to apply with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to hold a winter thoroughbred meet in 2020 at the Churchill Downs Racetrack and to build a new training facility in Northern Kentucky.
The application will ask for a racing license to hold live racing in January through March and in December of 2020 and is part of a larger plan to increase the racing industry's footprint.
Should the license be acquired, the 2020 winter meets would be at Churchill Downs and future winter meets would be at Churchill Downs Incorporated's new project, New Latonia Racing & Gaming, a $200 million racing and year-round training facility in Northern Kentucky.
"Allocation of these 2020 race dates to NKYRG is a critical, short-term measure to support the Thoroughbred racing circuit in Kentucky," Churchill Downs said in a statement.
It expects the races would lead to "significantly increased purses and pari-mutuel handle, resulting in increased tax revenues to the Kentucky General Fund, Thoroughbred Development Fund, the Equine Industry Program, Equine Drug Research and the Higher Education Fund."
The new training facility will be constructed in phases, the company said, and will bring 400 full- and part-time jobs to Northern Kentucky, as well as 800 construction jobs.
"Churchill Downs is stepping up to protect and grow Kentucky's Thoroughbred racing circuit," Kevin Flanery, the president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, said in a statement.
"Our willingness to make a sizeable investment in the neglected Northern Kentucky market is our latest effort to improve Kentucky's valuable horse racing and agriculture industries."
Construction flagger struck by vehicle
By The Paducah Sun
A road construction flagger on a paving project was injured when she was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's reports indicate Jennifer Burks, 53, Eddyville, was struck when the driver of the vehicle, Ethan Barnett, 17, apparently swerved to avoid hitting a stopped vehicle on KY 339 at Central Road in Graves County.
Several factors contributed to the accident, which occurred at 6:48 a.m., according to deputies, including glare from the sun and the nature of the roadway. Burks, an employee of Smith Contracting, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Logan meat processor charged by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife
By Chris Cooper
News Democrat & Leader
A criminal complaint was served recently to the owner of a popular meat processing company in Logan County charging him with illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey and buy/sell/transport protected wildlife mussels/fish/raw fur.
The case, which stems back to 2018, claims Alvin Yoder, owner-operator of Yoder's Specialty Meats, has been selling deer meat products to customers who had not harvested or taken a deer to his facility, as well as providing additional product to those who had brought deer into him for processing.
A search warrant was issued on the business Feb. 27, 2019, after a lengthy investigation. All phone and social media records have been seized along with computers and other personal items.
Officer Scott McIntosh with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources filed the criminal complaint with the Logan County District Court. The complaint states that when the search warrant was served Feb. 27, 2019, at 185 Garretts Way, Rockfield, officers with the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife observed dozens of pieces of unprocessed deer meat that was not tagged or labeled according to state regulation.
Officers obtained the paperwork that the owner (Alvin Yoder) used as intake records and found that the records were in violation. There were at least 190 records obtained that lacked the state-regulated information.
Following the execution of the warrant, further investigation revealed that between the dates of December 2018 through January 2019, multiple individuals had purchased deer meat from the facility even though they had not harvested or taken a deer to that facility. Other individuals took deer to the facility to be processed and received more product than what they had brought in.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13 in Logan District Court. This is an ongoing investigation, that may result in additional charges.
County Attorney Joe Ross will be prosecuting the case and is working with both Yoder's attorney Travis Locke and Officers with Kentucky Department of Fish & Wild Life Resources.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.