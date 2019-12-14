Noon Kiwanis hosts Bright Life Family Choir

Photo by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
Madisonville Noon Kiwanis hosted the Bright Life Family Choir during its meeting at First United Methodist Church Friday afternoon. The choir is from Bright Life Farms in Princeton, which is a faith-based group home for mentally or developmentally challenged adults. The choir sang classic Christmas songs and recited scripture during its program for the Kiwanians.
