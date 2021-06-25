A free Pollinator hike will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Mahr Park Arboretum.
Chip Tate, who will be one of the hike leaders, said the event will provide education about pollinators and how they affect the area we live in.
The hike also is the arboretum’s way to locally celebrate National Pollinator Week, which was observed this week.
“A lot of this will be focusing on the importance that pollinators have and how each individual can assist in that by having specific plants in their own flower gardens at home,” he said. “It is important even for businesses to address that when they can.”
While talking about the importance of pollinators, the hike will take attendees through the different gardens in the arboretum including the seven acre pollinator garden.
“We are working to maintain that as a Monarch Waystation as they migrate from Mexico up north and then come back down on their southern journey when the weather changes,” he said. “We will show them some of the specific areas we are developing and have already developed to continue our work with the pollinators locally at the arboretum.”
Tate said the hike is also an opportunity to talk about upcoming projects in the pollinator garden that includes bringing in a bee keeper to set up bee houses in the seven acres and establishing an outdoor classroom area near the garden.
Because it is a two hour hike, Tate encourages attendees to dress appropriately including clothing that is weather appropriate, no open toed shoes and to bring insect repellent.
The hikers will meet at the welcome center.
Mahr Park Arboretum is located at 465 Mahr Park Drive in Madisonville.
For more information about the hike, call 270-584-9017 or visit www.facebook.com/mahrpark.
