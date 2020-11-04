After serving in the Navy for six years and a run in with the law, Charles Shepherd finally got to vote in an election Tuesday.
“This is the first time I was eligible to vote in my life,” said Shepherd. “Through the years I wanted to vote. It was probably the most gratifying feeling I’ve had since the birth of my kids.”
As soon as Shepherd, 58, turned in his ballot, he took a celebratory photography and told his family he voted. He was getting messages and comments on Facebook at 6 a.m. from people congratulating him, he said.
Shepherd said it was exciting and scary to vote because he didn’t know what to do. He decided to go alone without his family because he saw it as something he needed to do on his own.
“The right to vote was given up independently, and I did all of that so I needed to do this by myself,” he said.
After signing up to join the military at 17, Shepherd said not a lot was known about absentee voting and voting in the military was not encouraged.
“Actually, it was discouraged,” he said. “It was considered taboo at that time to join in on the process. We were supposed to support our Commander in Chief no matter who it was.”
Not long after leaving the military, Shepherd got into drugs and was convicted of check fraud, which made it impossible to vote in an election. Shepherd said it has been 16 years since he was released from jail after serving his time.
In 2019, Gov. Andy Beshear restored the voting rights of about 140,000 felons with completed sentences through an executive order.
“When the legislation was signed that convicted felons could vote, I was so happy,” said Shepherd, who registered to vote almost immediately.
Though Shepherd was able to vote in the primary election, he said he still had concerns, but after seeing all the rally’s, deaths and turmoil across the state, he realized how important it was.
“I am supposed to be part of the coalition that is making a change. I felt it was an honor to vote this time,” he said.
Shepherd said he voted for Joe Biden because he liked what Biden had to say about unity and liked his approach to handling the coronavirus.
“He picked a black woman as his vice president, that meant a lot to me,” he said. “He went with who was best suited to fill the position.”
Shepherd said President Donald Trump is a great businessman but not a great leader.
“We are supposed to be the United States of America, not the divided states of America and that is what we are right now,” he said. “It is divided along racial lines and it is because Trump has stoked those fires.”
Shepherd said he believes this election has more of an impact than people know and that people from all walks of life who have not voted before will come out to vote.
For first time voters, Shepherd advised people to protect your privilege and right to vote with your life because your life does depend on it.
Another first time voter, Dusty Witherspoon, 37, is a fan of Trump and voted for him in this election. Witherspoon said she was complacent for years. She felt like whoever was going to win the election would win and one vote didn’t matter.
“I still have that temptation to think, ‘What is one vote gonna matter?,’ ” said Witherspoon, who now realizes every vote matters.
She believes in Trump because she feels like he gave people in the small towns and blue collar workers hope that they do matter.
Witherspoon went to vote in-person because she wanted to see her ballot go through the machine. She said she was worried about poll corruption and doesn’t trust the mail.
“Most Trump supporters are going to show up on election day, and that is what I did,” she said.
Witherspoon said she felt a litle out of place because she had never voted before but the polling volunteers helped her and made the process easy. Witherspoon said everyone has to start somewhere and her starting point was this year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.