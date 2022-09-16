Tomorrow will mark the 38th annual Christ The King Old Fashioned BBQ Picnic, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church, located at 1600 Kingsway Drive in Madisonville.
The event will feature a sit down meal, or carry-out option, music, games, bounce houses for the children and fun for the entire family. If you are looking to get your meal to go, the drive-thru will be available at the Parish Center behind the school.
“The all you can eat option is fifteen dollars, kids is ten dollars and the bracelets for games is fifteen dollars,” Lesley Mills, Christ The King Principal said. “For carry-out it will be fifteen dollars per pound for mutton and pork, ten dollars per chicken and sides are eight dollars a quart. Burgo is thirty dollars a gallon and ten dollars a quart. It comes with the sit down meal and all proceeds benefit the school.”
According to Mills, this will be the first year in the past three years that will be somewhat “normal.” COVID affected how the BBQ was setup so the past two years was carry-out only.
“We are looking forward to trying to get back to normal this year,” Mills said.
There will also be raffle ticket sales during the event onsite and in the carry-out line. All tickets will be $1 each with the chance to win $100, $200, $300 or $1,000. You do not need to be present to win.
All money raised goes towards school supplies, helping to keep the tuition low, field trips and anything else that the school may need throughout the year.
For more information about tomorrow’s event please visit the Christ The King Facebook page and search for the BBQ Picnic post.
