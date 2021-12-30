With 2022 just a few days away, you may be thinking about your resolutions and how you want to make some positive changes in your everyday life.
2020 and 2021 have been difficult years, and have given us a lot of time with ourselves. We have learned a thing or two about the importance of self-love and self-care, and as the New Year approaches, now is a great time to start thinking about what changes you can make to ensure you are really being kind to yourself.
Sara James, Owner/Esthetician of Lilly Anne’s, located at 32 W. Center Street, in Madisonville, shares the importance of self-care and how to get started. The salon now offers new services ranging from a variety of facials, body treatments, massages, waxing, eyelash extensions and spray tanning.
“All of our products are made in the USA, and are as natural and as organic as possible,” James.
“The importance of self care should start in your twenties and you need to keep up with it.”
Lilly Ann’s offers many different types of facials that clean out your skin and make it feel refreshed and leaves your skin healthy. James recommends a clarifying facial if you have never had one. This is a great starting treatment where your skin is evaluated, cleaned and then you can figure out how you want to proceed for your next treatments.
“Getting started is the easy part, you just come in and we take care of you from there. All of our services are tailored to the individual. Making self care a habit is the biggest thing.” James said.
For more information on self-care and relaxation services provided by Lilly Ann’s visit, www.lillyanns.com.
One of the other spa & salons in town, Blades, located at 231 N. Main Street, offers a wide variety of self-care services aimed for busy working women and men who need to relax and set some time aside to take care of themselves.
Blades offers different spa packages to treat all needs of the community, ranging from a quick express option to an all out “head-to-toe” package.
“We offer a full salon and spa,” Owner/Stylist Elizabeth Oldham. “Self care has certainly become more popular the last few years. I believe people are much more aware of their health and well being now more than ever. As professionals we recommend everyone should make themselves a priority and receive services that make them feel their best.”
If you want to make reserve a day with friends, private spa party packages are available for groups of people up to six. Other services include nails, waxing and tint. For more information on how to follow through with your self-care resolution, visit blades salonanddayspa.com.
No matter what you choose as your self-relaxation and self-care this coming year, be sure to make time to take care of yourself.
