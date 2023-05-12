The first brewery of Hopkins County, Kentucky, will officially open its doors to the public May 26, 2023.
Owner/ Head Brewmaster, Ted Webb, says his “to-do” list is never-ending, but he can’t keep people waiting any longer. Although still a work in progress, the brewery has passed all state and county requirements in order to open.
For next week’s open, people can expect six (possibly seven) beers on tap ready to enjoy. Webb says he is excited, nervous, happy, anxious and all feelings few and far between.
Tradewater will have an invite-only/soft open next week prior to the official grand opening slated for Friday afternoon.
Tradewater Brewing Company is located at 134 Dempsey St., in Madisonville.
For more information, hours of operation and brewery updates, be sure to follow Tradewater Brewing Company on Facebook.
