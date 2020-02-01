Phil Hunt described 2019 as a “difficult” first year as Mayor of Earlington. The new year may not be starting much better.
Hunt called a special city council meeting Tuesday afternoon to address litigation with the possible seizure of seven properties. But for the second Tuesday in a row, a meeting was canceled for lack of a quorum.
Now one council member openly is suggesting that Hunt is being insensitive to homeowners.
“The mayor should do some soul-searching,” Robert Cottoner said.
Hunt confirmed Friday that two of the seven properties in question currently are occupied. He declined to go farther, citing the pending litigation.
Cottoner indicated Hunt wanted to discuss the properties in a closed session. Cottoner thinks that approach is wrong.
“If you’re going to seize properties, it should be done openly,” Cottoner said. “You should allow the occupants to explain their position.”
All of this could have been addressed Tuesday. But only two council members — Barbara Shelton and Johnny Wix — were in the council room at the scheduled 4 p.m. start time.
“I’m only a minute late,” Wanda Wilson said when she sat down in her place at 4:01 p.m. But the other three council members never appeared. So Hunt tapped the gavel at 4:06 p.m. and called things off.
For married council members Ann and Vernon Gipson, Tuesday’s timing was terrible.
“We had doctor’s appointments, and we called them that morning,” said Ann, who’s also a Pennyrile Plus correspondent for this paper. She added that she and her husband attended the special meeting of Tuesday, Jan. 21 which also lacked a quorum.
Gipson said Cottoner, who also missed this week’s meeting, is a minister with responsibility for several churches.
“He’s out of town most days,” Gipson said. Cottoner said he was in Illinois Tuesday.
Hunt wanted to try another special called meeting this coming Tuesday. But he said Friday that won’t happen.
“We’d only have three council members there,” the mayor said.
“People ask us: Why isn’t this being done? Why isn’t that being done?” Wilson said after Tuesday’s cancellation. Hunt shares that frustration.
“I understand people have business to take care of. They’ve got their lives. But they need to take care of their responsibilities to the city,” Hunt said.
Ann Gipson indicated it’s a bad idea to hold special meetings at 4 p.m. instead of the usual 6 p.m. start for regular monthly meetings.
“Most of the people either work or are really busy,” she said. “I have meetings all day, every day.” Gipson’s husband is a teacher, whose workday can last until 3 p.m.
But Hunt called the council members “at least semi-retired” Friday, and described Vernon Gipson as a “substitute” teacher.
“We could set the time for midnight if we wanted to,” the mayor said.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, Hunt wondered aloud if some council members were absent because the seven properties were controversial.
“Anytime you move to take a person’s property, they get a little defensive,” the mayor said. “But it’s for the good of the community.”
Cottoner thinks the seizures can be held until the next regular Earlington City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. That now appears to be what will happen.
“Let’s do what’s right,” Cottoner said. “It’s easier to do what’s right than to do what’s wrong.”
