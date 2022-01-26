After several months of work, the Madisonville Community College is closer to moving three programs into the former Dotiki Coal mine location in Webster County.
MCC Director of Workforce Solutions Mike Davenport said the plan is to offer the CDL program, the lineman program, and a new diesel mechanics program at the new location.
“It is going to help cut down on the waitlist for programs such as these,” he said.
The site located in Lisman was shut down around 2019, but it had been renovated by Alliance Resource Partners in 2015, he said. The space is pretty much ready for the programs, but they are still waiting on some furniture that is delayed due to supply chain issues.
“We didn’t have to do a whole lot of renovations, but we did have to do a lot of clean up,” said Davenport.
He said the site has plenty of space outside for the CDL and lineman programs, and the classroom space is abundant as well.
“It is a good use of building space and ground space that is already there,” said Davenport.
He said the plan was to always offer the CDL program in two locations, in Madisonville and now in Webster County. Having a location in Webster County makes it easier for students from other counties to participate in the program.
The parking lot is already prepared for the CDL program, so that will probably start in March.
As for the lineman program, Davenport said poles are already set up, they just have to get some extra equipment moved in. The college plans to move the lineman program to the Webster County location because it offers more space, which means more students can enroll.
“We still have quite a waitlist to get into it, so we wanted to expand it so there wouldn’t be such a waitlist,” said Davenport.
Right now, the class size is at about 16 students, but after the move, they can increase the number of students to 30 per lineman class.
With so little work left to be done to move that program, he expects the program to be up and running in Webster County by March as well.
The new program that will be housed at the new location will be the diesel mechanics program. He said a program like it has been needed in the area for a long time.
“The fact that we have wound up having nine pieces of diesel equipment, it won’t hurt to have a program here for students to use the labs, and we will get our scheduled maintenance and unscheduled maintenance on our vehicles as well,” said Davenport.
They are still in the process of ordering equipment for the program, but hope to have everything ready for the fall 2022 semester.
“We have quite a bit of work to get that one up because the equipment for that is a lot bigger, a lot heavier, and a lot of installation,” said Davenport.
More security precautions need to go into place before equipment is moved down there, but once it is, then IT can come in wire everything.
Davenport said the college is looking forward to expanding into Webster County to make these programs accessible to the surrounding counties.
“We have five different high schools that will be utilizing the diesel mechanics program for dual credit,” he said.
Anyone interested in getting their CDL, becoming a lineman, or in the diesel mechanics program can contact MCC at 270-824-8659 for more information.
