The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a round-table discussion on Thursday at 2 p.m. to discuss the redistricting in Kentucky.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said the new maps could cause a lot to change, and the round-table is a chance for people to ask questions.
“I think there are a lot of ramifications that people are not thinking of for our community,” she said.
The redistricting would have Hopkins County become the 4th District as its own standalone district. There are currently three separate State representatives serving the county. There is no incumbent currently living in Hopkins County meaning this seat will be filled by a newcomer.
In the Senate, Hopkins County would be joined with Henderson, Union, and Webster counties, also in the 4th District. The county is currently part of the 6th District. The 4th District is currently represented by Robby Mills of Henderson (R), owner of Nu-Look Cleaners.
The House and Senate redistricting bills were approved by the Kentucky General Assembly on Jan. 8. The bills now move to the governor’s desk to either be signed or vetoed. IF signed they will go into place immediately. If vetoed, Republicans hold a super majority in the state legislature and are expected to override the veto.
As with all redistricting bills, officials expect one or both redistricting plans to be challenged in court once they become law.
The discussion will be led by chamber member Will Cox from the Law Office of William M Cox Jr. PLLC. He will help explain the changes and its impact on the county.
Spencer said the reason she picked Cox to lead the discussion is because he has been following the redistricting from the beginning and he has no plans to run for election this year.
“It is non-partisan. We are not leaning to one side or the other. It is just information gathering and questions and answers,” she said. “The whole point of this event is for a nonjudgmental atmosphere to come and ask questions.”
The plan is for people to ask questions so he can explain the changes, but there will not be a big long speech, she said.
“I hope people come. It is a good opportunity,” said Spencer.
The event is free and will be held at the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, 15 E. Center Street.
The lobby of the chamber can only hold about 30 people comfortably, so they do ask people to RSVP by emailing office@hopkinschamber.com or calling 270-821-3435.
