A Henderson man was arrested on Monday following a standoff with Madisonville Police. He is accused of multiple crimes including kidnapping and firing shots at an occupied residence over the weekend.
MPD responded to a report about a man with a gun at an apartment building at just before 10 p.m., where they quickly determined that Zachary T. Davis, 20 of Henderson, was holding the resident of the unit against her will. It was also discovered that Davis had multiple active warrants out for his arrest.
The police department’s Emergency Response Team and Criminal Investigation Division were dispatched to the scene, where after negotiations, Davis surrendered. The resident was uninjured.
The suspect was charged with unlawful imprisonment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, terroristic threatening and assault. He was also served warrants out of Henderson County for kidnapping, wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, assault and failure to appear. He was also served a Hopkins County warrant for failure to appear.
During the investigation, detectives with the CID unit determined that Davis was linked to two separate ongoing cases. Police believe that the susp ect was involved in an altercation with his pregnant girlfriend in which he pointed a gun at the woman’s stomach and threatened her. He then took the victim’s phone and caused damage to her personal property.
Police also believe that on Saturday, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Davis fired shots at a residence on South Daves Street in Madisonville. The home was occupied by four residents at the time of the shooting, including a small child sleeping in a crib. Davis had reportedly made threats to kill the residents.
These investigations resulted in additional charges of robbery, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and four counts of wanton endangerment.
