A Henderson man was arrested on Monday following a standoff with Madisonville Police. He is accused of multiple crimes including kidnapping and firing shots at an occupied residence over the weekend.

MPD responded to a report about a man with a gun at an apartment building at just before 10 p.m., where they quickly determined that Zachary T. Davis, 20 of Henderson, was holding the resident of the unit against her will. It was also discovered that Davis had multiple active warrants out for his arrest.

