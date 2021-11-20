Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department release the following report:
William Andrew Reynolds, was arrested, November 18, for contempt of court libel/slander.
Gloria A. Sisk, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 18, for disregarding a stop sign, and operating a vehicle under the influence. Sisk failed the Walk and Turn test, One Leg Stand test, and Modified Rhomberg Balance Test. On the Finger Nose Test, Sisk swayed while balancing and had eyelid tremors and missed the tip of her nose multiple times. Sisk was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville where she was read implied consent and refused blood testing.
Rebecca D. Hughes, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 18, for criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Celine A. Gibson, and Tyaaryn Daeshawn Harrison, both of Madisonville, were arrested, November 18, for domestic violence in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury. Gibson and male subject Harrison appeared to have been in an altercation with one another. Officers were unable to gather cooperating witness statements regarding who was the primary aggressor. Based on the totality of the circumstances, officers placed both Gibson and Harrison under arrest. Both parties were lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
