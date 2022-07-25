The Nortonville Fire Department quickly mobilized on Sunday afternoon after getting a call about a vehicle on fire on Highway 62 just west of town.
According to fire department officials, the call came in at around 12;27 p.m. and the fire truck arrived on the scene at 12:33 p.m. The blaze was under control within two minutes.
Fire fighters remained on the scene until just before 1 p.m. to makes sure the vehicle did not reignite.
According to the department, no one was injured in the fire.
