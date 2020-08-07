The Hopkins County Fair will host the Miss Teen, Miss Preteen and Miss Hopkins pageants next week with newly implemented health guidelines, fair officials confirmed. The pageants, which are held from August 11 through 13 at 7 p.m., will feature limited seating, restricted backstage access and mandatory facial covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Tom Gulley, a vice president at the Hopkins County Fair Board, the fair board worked in adherence to CDC guidelines with approval from the Hopkins County Health Department to construct the new regulations.
Following the traditional format, contestants will be able to walk the stage in multiple outfits. The only primary deviation from the stage performance is that only five contestants will be on the stage at one time to ensure proper social distancing, Gulley said.
“The major changes due to COVID-19 are the amount of people that we’ll be letting in, the social distancing that will take place on the stage for the girls and the dressing room,” Gulley said.
Each contestant is allowed to bring up to four guests to watch the competition in the Midway Hall of the Ballard Convention Center.
While the fair board acknowledges that many contestants will have additional family members unable to attend due to the limit, the decision was made so that the chairs could be spaced in accordance with social distance recommendations.
Temperature checks and health-related questions will also be given to attendees and contestants prior to entry. There will be only one entrance point open in the building, Gulley said.
Facial coverings are mandatory for attendees, employees and contestants (when they are not performing on stage).
“We’re doing everything we possibly can in order to protect people and everything.” Gulley said. “But everybody has to have masks, everybody will have temperature checks and if you’re not one of the people who have a ticket to get in, you’re not getting in.”
The fair board has moved the area where contestants get ready into a bigger room so that each girl’s table will be spaced “at least six to eight feet apart,” Gulley said.
Only contestants will be allowed entry into the dressing rooms. Parents, hairdressers or additional people are not allowed entry.
Despite the additional restrictions imposed, contestant turnout has been generally positive, Gulley said.
While Miss Hopkins has experienced a slight decrease in sign-ups, the amount of contestants for Miss Preteen has stayed consistent. The number of contestants for the Miss Teen pageant has even increased this year, Gulley said.
“We really thought all of them would be down but they are actually up overall,” Gulley said.
While several of the traditional fair elements were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agricultural fair and pageantry were able to move forward in Hopkins County.
According to Gulley, the fair board officials decided it was in the best interest for the contestants to present their hard work and represent Hopkins County in the subsequent state and national competitions.
“We felt like it was important to have a representative from Hopkins County, and all of the girls that are in our pageants are from Hopkins County,” Gulley said. “A lot of these girls, they do several pageants. They’ll start out doing Preteen and work their way to Teen and then work their way to Miss (Hopkins). It’s important for them to have a place to win Hopkins County.”
Miss Hopkins County will be held on August 11 at 7 p.m. Miss Teen Hopkins County will be held on August 12 at 7 p.m. Miss Preteen Hopkins County will be held on August 13 at 7 p.m. Winners will move forward to district and state competitions scheduled for later this year.
