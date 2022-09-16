The Woman’s Club of Madisonville is getting ready for its 53rd year of “Enjoying the Ride” with events to reach out to the community.
Diana Luck, the club’s second vice-president, said they are very active in the community providing support and working to make a difference.
“I just thought it would be good to say the different things we are doing this fall,” she said.
The club has several events, starting with a fall refresh on the national award-winning bicycle project, where they place decorative bicycles around the town to help beautify it. They will also be sponsoring an art booth for kids today and tomorrow at the Madisonville Harvest Fest.
Upcoming events include participating in the Hay Bale Trail at Mahr Park Arboretum to help build community spirit. They will once again sponsor the Downtown Halloween Window Painting on Oct. 21, 22 and 23 for children to show off their creativity.
In November, the club will be sponsoring the “Tree” Mendous Charity Auction to help several local charities. They will also be participating in the Cookin’ for Kids, sponsored by the Hopkins County Family YMCA and the Madisonville Rotary Club.
The club finished volunteering at the 9/11 Heroes Run earlier this month and delivered checks from the spring auction to designated charities. The club’s goal is to promote friendship among members and take an active part in social welfare, civic, cultural, and educational advancement in the community. Woman’s Club of Madisonville offers many volunteer opportunities in the community
For more information on what the Woman’s Club of Madisonville does, visit their Facebook page or web page at https://www.womansclubofmadisonville.org/.
