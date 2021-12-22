During Monday night’s special called meeting, the Nortonville City Council approved the purchase of four new fixed radio read water meters.
Nortonville City Clerk Julie Sellers said the city has received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for $148,901.43 this year and will receive another $148,901.43 in 2022 to pay for the water meters.
“That will be more than enough to cover the water meter purchase,” she said.
The money is coming from the government to help with infrastructure, so there are very specific ways the money can be used.
The council voted unanimously to purchase two 2-inch meters and two 4-inch meters.
The city council also discussed the $2.2 million loan through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority for the water line replacement project.
Sellers said the loan was approved after the council gave permission to move ahead with the process at the last meeting.
“We went ahead and applied again for 2022 just on the chance it comes back, and the cost of the expenses will be more than what the city feels is feasible at this time,” she said.
A resolution to allow Nortonville Mayor Scotty Harvey to carry out necessary negations for the loan was read during the meeting.
City Council member James Harrison made a motion to table the discussion until the next meeting when all council members could attend, fellow council member Lucille Putty seconded. The vote was three to one, so the discussion was tabled until the next meeting.
Sellers also gave updates on Nortonville’s 150th-year celebration and the land and water grants for the update to the soccer field.
The wastewater contracts for Mortons Gap and White Plains were put on hold until the regular meeting in January.
During the meeting, Sellers gave the treasurer’s report, Nortonville Fire Chief Jason Eli gave the report from the fire department, and Water and Sewer Supervisor Alan Todd gave reports on the water department and the South Hopkins Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The next regular meeting of the Nortonville City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 in the City Council Chambers at Nortonville Municipal Building.
