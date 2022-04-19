In a 4-3 vote on Tuesday, Hopkins County magistrates voted down a request from Jailer Mike Lewis to increase the minimum pay of deputy jailers from $15 to $17.25 per hour.
Lewis addressed the court’s public safety committee prior to yesterday’s meeting, stating that one of the biggest issues he currently faces at the jail is a non-competitive starting pay.
“We’re paying truck drivers (at the county) a dollar more per hour than we’re paying one year employees (at the jail),” Lewis stated.
Currently, new hires at the jail start at $15 per hour. During their first year they see incremental increases until they top out at $17.25 on their one year anniversary. Lewis asked the court to simply do away with the first year and start all employees at that rate. This would only change the salaries of employees with less than one year of service.
Several magistrates expressed their opinions that such a rate increase could put the county in jeopardy of being accused of “pension spiking.” Generally pension spiking is a process by which an employee or group of employees near retirement sees a larger than normal pay increase that “spikes” the amount of compensation they would see during retirement. In 2017, however, the Kentucky General Assembly set a $25 cap on the amount a government employee’s monthly pension payment could be increased without being considered pension spiking.
Magistrate Vicki Thomison made a motion that the court approve the jailer’s request, pending approval from the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority (KPPA) that the increases would not be deemed pension spiking.
When called to vote, the court narrowly voted the motion down. Magistrates Thomison, Ronnie Noel and Ricky Whitaker voted yes, while Bill Rudd, Billy Parrish, Charlie Beshears and Hannah Myers voted against.
Several of the nay votes said they would support the request once the county gets approval from the KPPA.
Magistrates also once again put off a request from 14 local fire departments to utilize $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated for public safety. Each of the volunteer departments in the county that has requested $100,000 of the funds, but county officials say that the funds have to be handled in a very specific manner.
The federal government, which oversees ARPA funding, has set a very specific list of things those monies can be used for. Most, but not all of the departments have corrected their request forms to reflect the ARPA requirements. The court hopes to be able to give tentative approval for the requests at its next meeting.
Those funds must be spend by late 2024 or they go back to the federal government.
In other business, the court approved the purchase of a pair of water pumps for the city of Hanson in the amount of $31,035 to help improve water quality.
According to city officials, since 2015, Hanson has been losing as much as 1.3 million gallons of water per month. The city’s public works department has been tracking down leaks and repairing them, getting that water loss down to just 90,000 gallons.
But as the water leaks decreased, that slowed the flow of water through the system. The longer drinking water sits unmoving inside water lines and water storage tanks, the lower its quality is. In response the city has had to start flushing lines, a problem that will only increase as temperatures get warmer.
The new pumps will not fix the problem all together, but is expected to decrease the amount of water Hanson will have to flush from its lines.
