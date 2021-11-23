With Thanksgiving just around days away, the rush is on to settle on a menu, but several local restaurants are offering to take the pressure off of your shoulders this holiday by preparing the meal for you, provided those meals are ordered with enough time to make.
First up is Brothers Bar-B-Que offering smoked turkeys. They ask customers to call to place an order as far ahead as possible, and the pick-up date will be determined when the order is placed. Call 270-821-1222 to place an order.
Country Cupboard has turkey, dressing, and side dishes on the menu for people to pre-order for a Thanksgiving meal. The pickup date is Wednesday. Call 270-821-6652 to see if they have any openings.
For a less traditional Thanksgiving meal, Green’s Steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 3 p.m. offering Prime Rib. To request a table, call 270-452-2240.
Swaggy P’s on Main Street will be accepting call-in orders that can be picked up on Wednesday and Thanksgiving morning. The pick-up date will be determined when the order is placed. Call 270-245-2154 to place an order.
Probably the most scenic option is Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. They are offering a Thanksgiving buffet in the lodge restaurant. The price for the buffet is $19.95 for adults and $9.95 for children ages six to 12.
Reservations are required and openings are going fast. Call the lodge at 270-797-3421 to make a reservation.
A chain restaurant that offers some traditional Thanksgiving meals on its regular menu is Cracker Barrel. Customers can order online or through the app. The pick-up date will be determined when the order is placed.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving.
