Despite having to cancel the first night of the 2022 4th Fest due to inclement weather, festivities took off on Sunday with a successful Praise in the Park that drew crowd to see Big Daddy Weave and We Are the Kingdom take center stage. Events continued on Monday with Aaron Tippin and Craig Morgan.
Although Saturday started off as a beautiful morning, in the early afternoon hours things took a turn for the worse when a severe thunderstorm tore across Hopkins County, forcing city officials to cancel the first day of 4th Fest. The fact that two hours later skies had cleared and weather was beautiful drew some social media criticism for the decision, but city officials feel they made the best decision they could at the time.
“We had a 10 minute window where we had to decided whether or not to have it,” said Brad Long, the deputy city administrator. “We wanted to make sure that we put everyone’s safety first, so we made that tough decision.”
The rumors that two people were struck by lightening at 4th Fest was not true, he said. There were a few people injured, but it was not at 4th Fest, and they were not city employees. The Messenger has learned that at least one of the injuries was a participant in the Fourth of July Fly-In event hosted by MadCity R/C on Bean Cemetery Road.
Despite the unfortunate weather and resulting injuries, the rest of the weekend went off without a hitch.
Long said they had 30,000 people last year and were hoping to have just as many this year. One area the city increased in size was almost doubling the number of vendors from 2021.
“We are excited to come out after the last couple of years we have had,” he said. “We had a good turnout.”
