Wednesday’s snowfall was the precursor to today’s freezing cold temperatures.
According to Chris Noles, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, today will be partly cloudy with a high around 23 and a low around 16.
He said the near-zero temperatures last night would cause the snow to freeze, making travel difficult in the morning. The treatments put on to melt the snow lose their effectiveness unless put on before sunset.
“Maybe where they do get it to work before sunset, there might be some drying, but it is definitely a concern,” said Noles.
The ice is only a concern this morning, he said, by the afternoon, the sun will have helped melt away any snow left on the streets.
“The daylight and the effects can still do their magic even with some clouds,” said Noles.
Saturday warms up a bit with a high of 45 and a low of 40. There is a chance of rain Saturday night and into Sunday. The high for Sunday is 46 with a low of 19.
