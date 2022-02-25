The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jaylen Drone, was charged, February 22, for possession of handgun by convicted felon.
Darcorien D. Wills, was charged, February 23, for failure to appear in court.
Craig L. Montgomery, was charged, February 23, for failure to appear in court.
Samantha L. Chapman, was charged, February 23, for theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting from Marketplace on South Main St.
Milton E. Oliver, was charged, February 23, for failure to appear in court.
Jason L. Gossett, was charged, February 23, for failure to appear in court.
Paul Wilson, was charged, February 23, for contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order.
Heath Alexander, was charged February 23, for failure to appear in court.
Denver D. Caraway,w as charged, February 23, for assault in the first degree.
