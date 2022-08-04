Every year 4H members submit projects and showcase their livestock in the 4H lawn and garden and livestock categories.
Connor Cooper, Hopkins County Extension 4H Youth Development agent, said they had 25 youth turn in projects to the lawn and garden section totaling over 200 entries, along with several youth participating in the livestock show from poultry, goat, sheep, swine, rabbits and beef cattle.
“Each night we had different livestock shows,” he said.
The overall winners were determined by the total points awarded in each category for lawn and garden and livestock.
The overall winners for the 4H Lawn and Garden category were Miya Scisney for sewing, Kaden Brown for horticulture, Hannah Garrott for needlework, and Ian Durbin for Entomology. Abigail Keown won Overall 4-H for getting high points in woodworking, Home Improvement, Arts and Crafts, food, photography, Kentucky trends, and County Only.
The winners in the youth livestock projects were Elly Hampton for sheep, Sydney Dickerson for goat, Kaden Brown for cattle, Dani Frazer for chicken and rabbit, Holli Perna for chicken and rabbit, and Hailey Homes for cattle.
Kentucky 4-H Vice President Lucas Arnold also appeared at the fair to encourage the 4-H youth participating in the competition. Arnold is a Hopkins County native who was appointed state vice president earlier this year.
For more information on 4-H, contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 270-821-3650.
