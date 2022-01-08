Wade Williams has been named the executive director of Environmental Services, Food Services, Facilities, and Safety/Security at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville beginning Jan. 2.
Hospital President Robert Ramey said they are very fortunate to have William’s talents and expertise on the team.
“He brings a wealth of experience to his role in the areas of safety, security, and emergency management that is invaluable in health care,” he said. “Wade also has proven to be an effective and motivating leader to his team during his tenure with us, and he has strong project management skills that will assist us with our continued growth initiatives.”
Williams is a U.S. Army veteran who worked for the Madisonville Police Department from 1998 to 2018 and served as Chief of Police for the last seven of those years.
He was the project manager of Groves Electrical Services before joining the hospital in 2019 as the Director of Safety/Security.
Williams received a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Oakland City University in Indiana and a master’s degree in public administration from Murray State University.
