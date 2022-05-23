A Slaughters man was charged with receiving stolen property over the weekend after refusing to tell police where he had acquired a stolen scooter.
Police say that at around 3:51 p.m. on Saturday, officers observed a Yamaha Zuma 50cc scooter traveling on West Noel Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle that had recently been reported stolen.
A traffic stop was conducted and officers made contact with the rider, Johnathon M. Franklin, 35 of Slaughters. Police say that Franklin told them he had gotten the scooter from a friend and was test driving it with the intention of purchasing it. When he was advised about the reason for the stop, police say that he refused to tell them where he had gotten the scooter.
Further examination of the scooter revealed that it was hotwired. Police also matched the VIN number to that of the stolen scooter. It was then identified by the registered owner who had reported the theft.
Franklin was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000.
