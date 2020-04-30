Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Kristopher I. Depriest, 23, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with menacing, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
• James C. Williams, 49, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with second degree disorderly conduct.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Derek W. Calloway, 30, of Evansville was charged Tuesday with operating a vehicle under the influence, operating on a suspended/
revoked license and
possessing a canceled or fictitious license.
• Malachi S. Fields, 40, of Princeton was charged Tuesday with a probation violation and failure to appear.
• Kolten C. Shear, 23, of Princeton was charged Thursday with a probation violation in Caldwell County.
