Dr. Charles “Randy” Nichols has more than 20 years experience in higher education progressing from an adjunct/part-time instructor to full-time faculty and eventually, to academic management.
Nichols’ career profile includes: experience as a Master of Science in Management (MSM) program director, a faculty chair and a dean of an online program. He has been published in the St. Louis Small Business Monthly, the St. Louis County-Star Journal, Confluence Magazine, FORsooth newspaper and was called upon to consult for Essence Magazine’s “Working -It” column.
Nichols served as an editor with the Informing Science Institute, the Journal for Applied Management (Walden University) and FORsooth newspaper. Academically, Nichols has mentored and trained more than 50 new faculty members during his career, served as a dissertation chair or committee member, reviewed college textbooks for McGraw-Hill/Irwin and Thomson-South-western Publishing and consulted for the Saylor Foundation and the American Council on Education.
Nichols has or holds membership in the National Business Association, the Service Corps of Retired Executives (S.C.O.R.E.) and Sigma Beta Delta business fraternity. Dr. Nichols helped develop the “one weekend a month” option for Oakland City University, Master of Science in Management program allowing for students to complete the program year’s time.
He also holds a Ph.D. in Business Management with a concentration in Entrepreneurship from the Union Institute (Cincinnati, OH), a Master of Public Affairs with a concentration in Human Resources Management and a Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science both from Kentucky State University.
Nichols served nearly seven years as an Army Contract Specialist (buyer) and earned Professional Designation (U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology) and Certification (U.S. Army Logistics Management University) in Contract Management.
