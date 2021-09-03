The Hanson City Commission unanimously approved the 2021 property tax ordinance Tuesday and heard the first reading for the increase in water meter connection.
The commissioners approved the compensating rates suggested to the city by the Pennyrile Area Development District and the Property Valuation Administration.
The property rate for 2021 would be 13.1 cents per $100, the tangible rate would be 2.43 cents per $100, and the motor vehicle and watercraft rate would be 15.9 cents per $100. Last year the property rate was 13.2, the tangible rate was 2.23, and the motor vehicle and watercraft rate was 15.9.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the rates coincide with the property value of all the property within the city limits. She said property owners should expect to see the tax bill around the middle of this month.
Once the property tax ordinance was taken care of, the commissioners moved on to the water meter connection increase.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said the increase in the water meter connection is due to an increase in the price for materials.
“It is costing us more than what we were getting for the meter service,” he said.
The adjustment would pass the cost of the meter service on to the customer, so the city is not losing money, he said.
“We are passing the cost on to the customer for what it costs us,” said Epley. “It is not like we have that many. We may do one a month, but we don’t want to lose money on that.”
A second reading of the proposed increase will likely happen at the commission’s next meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Hanson City Hall.
